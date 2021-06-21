102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs Las Vegas airport employee killed in ‘vehicular accident’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2021 - 10:21 am
 
Sign for McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @L ...
Sign for McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The person who died last week after a “vehicular accident” at McCarran International Airport has been identified as a 36-year-old man.

He was Anthony Speller, a ground services employee at the airport. He died of blunt force injuries, and a secondary cause of “motor vehicle mishap,” according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death an accident.

The death occurred after a “vehicular accident” late Wednesday, airport spokesman Joe Rajchel said in a statement.

The employee worked for Worldwide Flight Services, Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokeswoman Teri Williams said Thursday. The company provides ground services at airports around the world.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas developer reached $80M deal for Strip parcel
Las Vegas developer reached $80M deal for Strip parcel
2
Their landlord got millions in rental assistance. They faced eviction.
Their landlord got millions in rental assistance. They faced eviction.
3
Vegas Loop a big hit, until the big crowds arrive
Vegas Loop a big hit, until the big crowds arrive
4
A drop-by-drop look at Lake Mead vs. Lake Las Vegas
A drop-by-drop look at Lake Mead vs. Lake Las Vegas
5
Clark County firefighters respond to report of fire at Resorts World
Clark County firefighters respond to report of fire at Resorts World
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST