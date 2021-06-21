Coroner IDs Las Vegas airport employee killed in ‘vehicular accident’

The person who died last week after a “vehicular accident” at McCarran International Airport has been identified as a 36-year-old man.

He was Anthony Speller, a ground services employee at the airport. He died of blunt force injuries, and a secondary cause of “motor vehicle mishap,” according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death an accident.

The death occurred after a “vehicular accident” late Wednesday, airport spokesman Joe Rajchel said in a statement.

The employee worked for Worldwide Flight Services, Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokeswoman Teri Williams said Thursday. The company provides ground services at airports around the world.

