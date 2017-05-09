Coroner IDs Las Vegas infant killed by family’s dog

Metro police investigate after a dog attacked and killed a 6-month-old child in the 9100 block of Brilliant Prairie Court in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, May 8, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Metro investigate after a dog attacked and killed a 6-month-old child in the 9100 block of Brilliant Prairie Court in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, May 8, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A 6-month-old child died after it was attacked by a dog in the 9100 block of Brilliant Prairie Court in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, May 8, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 6-month-old child died after it was attacked by a dog in the 9100 block of Brilliant Prairie Court in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, May 8, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metro police investigate after a dog attacked and killed a 6-month-old child in the 9100 block of Brilliant Prairie Court in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, May 8, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County Animal Control officer at the scene where Metro investigate after a dog attacked and killed a 6-month-old child in the 9100 block of Brilliant Prairie Court in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, May 8, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The 6-month-old Las Vegas girl killed by the family’s dog Monday afternoon has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the child as Kamiko Dao Tsuda-Saelee.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the attack happened about 1 p.m. Monday in a home on the 9100 block of Brilliant Prairie Court, near North Durango Drive and West Centennial Parkway. Kamiko had been playing in a baby walker near the dog when it suddenly began biting the child.

Kamiko’s mother stopped the attack, but the baby was already badly injured, police said.

Police said the dog was a “pit bull-terrier-type mix.” Clark County Animal Control took it into custody at the family’s home a few hours after the attack.

Kimiko was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Additional information about the dog was not immediately available.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

9100 block of Brilliant Prairie Court