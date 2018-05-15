Coroner IDs Las Vegas man crushed by vehicle in auto shop

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified an auto shop employee killed Sunday afternoon when he was crushed by a vehicle.
Ntumba Bukasa died at the repair shop of a blunt head injury, according to the coroner. He was 46.
Las Vegas police were called about 4:50 p.m. Sunday to 3055 Fremont St. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the Las Vegas man’s death.
Further details were not available.
Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.