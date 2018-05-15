Coroner IDs Las Vegas man crushed by vehicle in auto shop

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of Ntumba Bukasa, who died at the Fremont Street repair shop of a blunt head injury.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified an auto shop employee killed Sunday afternoon when he was crushed by a vehicle.

Ntumba Bukasa died at the repair shop of a blunt head injury, according to the coroner. He was 46.

Las Vegas police were called about 4:50 p.m. Sunday to 3055 Fremont St. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the Las Vegas man’s death.

Further details were not available.

