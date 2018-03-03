Coroner IDs Las Vegas man killed while working on car

The man who was killed Tuesday night when a car he was working on fell on top of him has been identified.

He was Jose Mauricio Cortez Urbina of Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner determined the 34-year-old died of mechanical asphyxia.

Police and medical personnel were requested about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 4600 block of Sirius Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, after Urbina’s vehicle, propped up by jacks, fell on top of him. Police said that the jacks gave out.

Urbina was pronounced dead at the scene, and his death was ruled an accident by the county coroner.

