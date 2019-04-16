Coroner ID’s Las Vegas man struck, killed while walking dog

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the Las Vegas man who was struck and killed while walking his dog Saturday.

Donald Lyle Mercer, 64, was hit about 5:10 a.m. on East Kimberly Avenue, near the Clark County Wetlands Park, police said. Both he and his dog died at the scene.

Officers suspected driver Juan Hernandez was impaired and arrested him. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on one felony count of DUI resulting in death.

According to police, Hernandez’s Chevrolet Sonic was heading east on Kimberly when it struck Mercer from behind as he was walking his dog along the roadway.

Mercer was not on the sidewalk and not in a marked crosswalk, police said.

The coroner ruled Mercer died of multiple blunt force injuries. His death was the 34th traffic-related fatality that Las Vegas police have investigated this year.