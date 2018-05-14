Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died in May 7 crash

The Las Vegas man who died last week after two vehicles collided in the western valley has been identified as Javier Vargas Sr., 48.

Clark County Coroner's office in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Javier Vargas Sr., 48, died May 7 of multiple blunt-force injuries at the scene of the crash. Police said a Jeep Wrangler was speeding south on Flamingo Road as a Toyota Sienna, driven by Vargas, was turning left onto Flamingo Road from Marble Ridge Drive.

The Jeep struck Vargas’ vehicle and both rolled over. The 17-year-old driver of the Jeep was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said. It is not clear whether any charges were filed in connection with the fatal crash.

