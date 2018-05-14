Coroner IDs Las Vegas teen killed in crash near Mount Charleston

The Clark County coroner has identified the 16-year-old girl killed in a rollover crash near Mount Charleston.

Makenzzi Lea Nix, of Las Vegas, was the front-seat passenger of a Chevrolet Silverado that rolled over on Friday after drifting off the road on Sky Pointe Drive, north of Kyle Canyon Road. Makenzzi, the driver and three other passengers were taken to MountainView Hospital, where she died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver, 19-year-old Nina Gately, is accused of DUI resulting in death.

Police said that Makenzzi, Gately and two people who were in the bed of the pickup truck were thrown from the vehicle when it rolled.

Gateley suffered major injuries in the crash, while two other 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were seriously injured. Their conditions Monday morning weren’t known.

Gateley’s 72-hour hearing was scheduled for Monday morning, jail records show. She is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

