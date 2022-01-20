56°F
Coroner IDs Las Vegas teen killed in rollover crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2022 - 6:35 pm
 
The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified a 19-year-old Las Vegas woman killed in a rollover crash in northern Las Vegas Valley.

Beleca Jones died of blunt force injuries to her head, chest and pelvis, according to the coroner’s office.

The two vehicle crash happened around noon Tuesday at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Walnut Road, near Cheyenne Avenue. Jones was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla that overturned and slid into the path of a Kia Soul. Jones later died at the hospital. The drivers involved suffered minor injuries. Police said impairment was not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

