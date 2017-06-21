ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs Las Vegas teen who drowned in swimming pool

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2017 - 11:34 am
 

A 14-year-old who drowned in a central valley swimming pool Tuesday has been identified.

He was Edson Flores of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Flores was unconscious and not breathing when he was pulled out of the water about 7:30 p.m. on the 4200 block of Nolan Lane, near Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard. He died later at University Medical Center.

A neighbor said that Flores was a student at Hyde Park Middle School.

In 2016, 28 people drowned in Clark County, according to the county coroner’s office. Nine of those deaths were children.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

