Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman struck, killed while crossing street

A woman fatally struck by a car while crossing the street in northeast Las Vegas this month has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Ginger Wiley, 35, of Las Vegas died July 10 from her injuries at University Medical Center, the coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police were called at about 10:20 p.m. on July 9 to North Lamb Boulevard at East Tonopah Avenue after a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe struck Wiley while she was walking, police said at the time.

The coroner ruled the death an accident.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Wiley’s family has set up an online fundraiser to raise money for burial services. The description said Wiley was the first in her immediate family to graduate from college.

“She was an amazing sister, daughter and friend that was loved by all,” the description read.

