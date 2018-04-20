Coroner IDs man crushed by a vehicle in northeast Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner identified a man who died Tuesday after he was crushed between a vehicle and a cinder block wall in the northeast valley.

Las Vegas police investigate an accidental death in the 1900 block of Pasadena Boulevard in northeast Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said 19-year-old Larry De’Shawn Wilson was crushed by the vehicle in front of a house on the 1900 block of Pasadena Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street.

The Metropolitan Police Department initially investigated his death as a fatal crash, but investigators later determined it wasn’t traffic-related.

