Coroner IDs man fatally struck by SUV in central Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed Friday afternoon while crossing a central valley street.
Paul Levern Cummings, 90, was hit by an SUV about 12:25 p.m. near the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Brush Street, close to South Decatur Boulevard. Cummings was crossing Charleston within a crosswalk when he was hit. He died at the scene.
The Metropolitan Police Department did not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.
West Charleston Boulevard and Brush Street, las vegas, nv