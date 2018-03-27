Coroner IDs man fatally struck by SUV in central Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed while crossing West Charleston Boulevard near Brush Street on Friday afternoon.

Clark County Coroner's office. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Paul Levern Cummings, 90, was hit by an SUV about 12:25 p.m. near the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Brush Street, close to South Decatur Boulevard. Cummings was crossing Charleston within a crosswalk when he was hit. He died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.

