Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs man fatally struck by SUV in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2018 - 2:45 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed Friday afternoon while crossing a central valley street.

Paul Levern Cummings, 90, was hit by an SUV about 12:25 p.m. near the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Brush Street, close to South Decatur Boulevard. Cummings was crossing Charleston within a crosswalk when he was hit. He died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

