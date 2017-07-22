ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs man found dead near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2017 - 6:01 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man found dead near Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Tuesday evening.

He was 63-year-old LeRoy Johnson, the coroner’s office said.

At about 6:30 p.m., Johnson’s body was found at 7065 Speedway Blvd., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

His death does not appear natural, but his body showed no signs of trauma, police said.

Metro and the coroner’s office continue to investigate as it is unclear whether the death was from a crime.

The cause and manner of death is still pending at the coroner’s office.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

