Coroner IDs man found dead Wednesday at Lake Mead

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man found dead Wednesday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as Marco Ruvalcaba of Las Vegas.

Lake Mead Marina at Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seen Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

He was 34, according to the coroner’s office. The National Park Service previously described the man as 33.

At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, rescue crews pulled three people from the water at Special Events Beach. Bystanders pulled an unconscious fourth man, Ruvalcaba, from the water, and paramedics performed CPR.

Ruvalcaba had not worn a life jacket, the park service said.

This is the sixth possible drowning investigated at the recreation area in 2017. Official cause and manner of death are pending at the coroner’s office.

