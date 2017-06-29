ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs man found dead Wednesday at Lake Mead

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2017 - 1:41 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man found dead Wednesday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as Marco Ruvalcaba of Las Vegas.

He was 34, according to the coroner’s office. The National Park Service previously described the man as 33.

At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, rescue crews pulled three people from the water at Special Events Beach. Bystanders pulled an unconscious fourth man, Ruvalcaba, from the water, and paramedics performed CPR.

Ruvalcaba had not worn a life jacket, the park service said.

This is the sixth possible drowning investigated at the recreation area in 2017. Official cause and manner of death are pending at the coroner’s office.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

