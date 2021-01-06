Coroner IDs man found near east Las Vegas apartment

Jerry Torres, 30, of Las Vegas was pronounced dead Dec. 28 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Las Vegas police, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at a crime scene in east Las Vegas early Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Police had cordoned off a series of single-story apartments off Missouri Avenue near Boulder Highway. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man found near an apartment complex last week in east Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jerry Torres, 30, of Las Vegas was pronounced dead Dec. 28 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after he was found on the 5700 block of Missouri Avenue around 7 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Officers who responded after a report of gunfire found Torres unresponsive, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Homicide detectives were initially called in, but Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said that police were awaiting the toxicology report before determining if the man’s death was a homicide.

The coroner had not ruled a cause and manner of death as of Tuesday.

