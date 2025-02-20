Coroner IDs man found stuck in palm tree in Las Vegas
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died after he was was found stuck in a palm tree in east Las Vegas.
According to the coroner’s office, the man has been identified as Antonio Fuentes, 43. Officials said the cause and manner of death are still pending.
The Las Vegas Fire Department said Fuentes was found unresponsive in a palm tree 25 feet in the air in the 2000 block of East Bonanza Road, near 20th Street, on February 12.
It has not been disclosed if the man was a tree trimmer.