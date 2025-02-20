Coroner IDs man found stuck in palm tree in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died after he was was found stuck in a palm tree in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police and firefighters, with assistance from Clark County Fire Department, respond to the scene of an unconscious man who passed away while stuck in a palm tree on Bonanza Road near 21st Street on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

According to the coroner’s office, the man has been identified as Antonio Fuentes, 43. Officials said the cause and manner of death are still pending.

The Las Vegas Fire Department said Fuentes was found unresponsive in a palm tree 25 feet in the air in the 2000 block of East Bonanza Road, near 20th Street, on February 12.

It has not been disclosed if the man was a tree trimmer.