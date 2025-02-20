60°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs man found stuck in palm tree in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police and firefighters, with assistance from Clark County Fire Department, respond t ...
Las Vegas police and firefighters, with assistance from Clark County Fire Department, respond to the scene of an unconscious man who passed away while stuck in a palm tree on Bonanza Road near 21st Street on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas police and firefighters, with assistance from Clark County Fire Department, respond t ...
Las Vegas police and firefighters, with assistance from Clark County Fire Department, respond to the scene of an unconscious man who passed away while stuck in a palm tree on Bonanza Road near 21st Street on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Volunteer Zuri Barlow carries Yoda next to hosts John Huck, center, and Chet Buchanan in the 20 ...
Veteran anchor leaves Fox 5 in Las Vegas
A memorial to Angel Naranjo is seen at his family home on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. ...
Family of Las Vegas teen who died when minibike hit cable files lawsuit
Top Las Vegas mixologist Juyoung Kang is set to direct the cocktail program at Doberman Drawing ...
Top mixologist leaves Strip, lands in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2025 - 9:04 am
 
Updated February 20, 2025 - 9:10 am

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died after he was was found stuck in a palm tree in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to the coroner’s office, the man has been identified as Antonio Fuentes, 43. Officials said the cause and manner of death are still pending.

The Las Vegas Fire Department said Fuentes was found unresponsive in a palm tree 25 feet in the air in the 2000 block of East Bonanza Road, near 20th Street, on February 12.

It has not been disclosed if the man was a tree trimmer.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES