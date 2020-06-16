Coroner IDs man hit by train in downtown Las Vegas

Dennis Geary, 60, was found by Las Vegas police officers just before 1 a.m. May 12 on the railroad tracks near Main Street and Bonneville Avenue.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man police said was hit by a train last month in downtown Las Vegas.

Dennis Geary, 60, was found by Metropolitan Police Department officers just before 1 a.m. May 12 on the railroad tracks near Main Street and Bonneville Avenue, where police said he was suffering from a head wound.

Police said at the time they believed Geary was homeless. The cause and manner of Geary’s death has not yet been ruled on by the coroner’s office.

