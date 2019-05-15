Coroner IDs man killed after car hit him near Las Vegas Strip

A 74-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car has been identified about three weeks after the crash just east of the Strip.

A 74-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car last month was identified Wednesday, just over three weeks after the crash near the Strip.

He was Michael James Hellyer, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Hellyer died April 23 of blunt force trauma at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was taken following the crash on Paradise Road near Elvis Presley Boulevard. His death was ruled an accident.

Las Vegas police have said Hellyer was crossing Paradise outside a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a southbound BMW 750i.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

