ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs man killed in a west Las Vegas valley hit-and-run

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2017 - 6:14 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2017 - 6:19 pm

A man killed Saturday night in a west valley hit-and-run crash has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas resident Elijah Shields, 25, was killed after he was hit by multiple vehicles at West Charleston Boulevard and Antelope Way, near Rainbow Boulevard. One of the vehicles fled the crash site, police said.

Shields died at University Medical Center, police said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like