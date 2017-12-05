Coroner IDs man killed in a west Las Vegas valley hit-and-run

A man killed Saturday night in a west valley hit-and-run crash has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas resident Elijah Shields, 25, was killed after he was hit by multiple vehicles at West Charleston Boulevard and Antelope Way, near Rainbow Boulevard. One of the vehicles fled the crash site, police said.

Shields died at University Medical Center, police said.

