Coroner IDs man killed in Las Vegas apartment shooting

The man killed Monday night in a shooting at central valley apartment was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office Thursday.

Rodney Waymon Prim, 43, of Las Vegas, was shot dead around 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to Las Vegas police. Prim’s body was found on the floor of a residence near the intersection of H Street and Jackson Avenue.

Police said the day of the shooting they were not sure what prompted the shooting. An update on the case was not immediately available Thursday.

