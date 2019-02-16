Coroner IDs man struck, killed by car in central Las Vegas

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man who died after he was struck in the central valley Wednesday.

Las Vegas resident, Yuanhai Huang, 65, was struck while pushing a cart in the area of West Twain Avenue, just north of South Jones Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

According to the release, around 7:45 p.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on South Jones Boulevard in the right travel lane approaching the intersection at West Twain Avenue when it struck Huang who was walking in the same lane.

The driver of the Tahoe applied his breaks and steered to the left, but was unable to avoid Huang, according to the release.

The driver remained at the scene and police don’t believe he was impaired.

Huang was taken to University Medical Center where he died Thursday, the release said.

His death was the 14th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.