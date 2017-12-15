Coroner IDs man struck, killed by truck in central valley

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who died earlier this month after he was struck by a pickup truck in the central valley .

Jorge Alberto Tario, 43, was struck on Dec. 4 while crossing East Sahara Avenue near Sixth Street. Police said he was not in a marked crosswalk.

Tario died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the crash. The driver stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

