ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs man struck, killed by truck in central valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2017 - 4:44 am
 

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who died earlier this month after he was struck by a pickup truck in the central valley.

Jorge Alberto Tario, 43, was struck on Dec. 4 while crossing East Sahara Avenue near Sixth Street. Police said he was not in a marked crosswalk.

Tario died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the crash. The driver stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like