Coroner IDs man who died by suicide in Clark County jail

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2020 - 5:59 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died last week while in the Clark County Detention Center.

Anthony Dent, 54, died by suicide Wednesday in CCDC custody, the coroner’s office said.

Dent was found unresponsive by an officer conducting rounds just after noon and taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, according to a statement from Las Vegas police last week.

He was charged Oct. 1 with two counts of robbery and two counts of burglary and being held on $25,000 bail.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

