Coroner IDs man who drowned in Las Vegas swimming pool

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who drowned late Monday in the central valley.

Justin Michael Seba, 28, died at a hospital after he fell into a pool at a home on the 2500 block of Palma Vista Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road, according to police.

Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the drowning, but the coroner’s office has not yet determined a cause of death.

