Coroner IDs man who was struck, killed by car June 7

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 36-year-old man, whose death was being investigated by Las Vegas homicide detectives, after police said he was struck and killed by a car last week in the west valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday requested the public’s help in identifying witnesses to the crash, which happened about 9:45 p.m. June 7 near the 200 block of Newport Mission Lane, a residential area near U.S. Highway 95 and Decatur Boulevard.

Officers responding to the scene initially requested homicide investigators, the Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported.

When police were called after the report of the crash, they found an injured man who was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said Wednesday. The coroner’s office on Thursday identified the man as Tramaine Anthony Porter.

The coroner’s office had not determined Porter’s cause and manner of death as of Thursday morning. Police on Wednesday said the report of the crash indicated that Porter was struck by a black Volvo sedan.

In a Wednesday news release, Metro requested that anyone with information contact the department’s homicide section but did not otherwise indicate that Porter’s death was being considered a homicide. However, Metro’s online homicide statistics, which are updated weekly, include the event number associated with the crash.

Dispatch logs from June 7 also indicate that the event number associated with the crash was reported as a homicide.

The online homicide log, which does not identify Porter, lists the victim as a 37-year-old man who died of blunt force trauma. The log indicates that an arrest warrant is “pending” and lists a 31-year-old woman as a suspect.

Metro on Wednesday said detectives were searching for anyone who may have witnessed any part of the crash, or any events immediately after or leading up to the crash.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

