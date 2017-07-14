ad-fullscreen
Coroner IDs man whose body was found near US 95 in Las Vegas

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2017 - 6:49 am
 

A man whose naked body was found on the shoulder of a highway in Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was Jerome A. Sapp, 36, the coroner’s office said Thursday. His city of residence is unknown.

The Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol responded to reports of a body Saturday. Officers found the body on the left shoulder of the Charleston Boulevard off-ramp at northbound U.S. Highway 95.

The coroner’s office has not yet determined cause and manner of death, but the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that the death did not appear suspicious. Metro’s homicide section is not investigating.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

