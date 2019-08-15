Coroner IDs man whose body was recovered from Las Vegas storm drain
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man whose body was found in a storm drain near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday.
The man was identified as 40-year-old Leon Tuli Lo. Lo’s cause of death still was pending early Thursday.
The report listed Lo’s residence as “unknown.”
Firefighters who recovered his body said it appeared he was living in the drainage system.
