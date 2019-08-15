Coroner IDs man whose body was recovered from Las Vegas storm drain

The man was identified as 40-year-old Leon Tuli Lo. Lo’s cause of death was still pending early Thursday.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man whose body was found in a storm drain near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Leon Tuli Lo. Lo’s cause of death still was pending early Thursday.

The report listed Lo’s residence as “unknown.”

Firefighters who recovered his body said it appeared he was living in the drainage system.

