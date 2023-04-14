69°F
Local Las Vegas

Coroner ID’s married couple killed in plane crash

Two people identified in plane crash
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2023 - 5:34 pm
 
Officials from the FAA investigate a plane crash where two people died, on Tuesday, April 11, 2 ...
Officials from the FAA investigate a plane crash where two people died, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Cal-Nev-Ari. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Officials from the FAA investigate a plane crash where two people died, on Tuesday, April 11, 2 ...
Officials from the FAA investigate a plane crash where two people died, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Cal-Nev-Ari. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified two people killed in a plane crash this week near Searchlight.

Glen Robert McKenna, 72, and his wife Bonnie Jean McKenna, 70, both of Cal-Nev-Ari, died Tuesday from blunt force injuries, according to the corner. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

Glen McKenna was the pilot of a single-engine GlaStar that crashed in the desert west of U.S. Highway 95 south of Searchlight around 10:30 a.m. Bonnie McKenna was the passenger.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash
By / RJ

As of Thursday night, 34 people had died in Metro’s jurisdiction following a crash, according to police data. At least 11 of those were pedestrians struck by vehicles.

