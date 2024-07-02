106°F
Coroner IDs missing boaters found dead at Lake Mead

Land is exposed about Callville Bay and the narrows where once was water along the Lake Mead sh ...
Land is exposed about Callville Bay and the narrows where once was water along the Lake Mead shoreline on Monday, March. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2024 - 9:12 am
 
Updated July 2, 2024 - 3:20 pm

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two missing boaters who were recovered at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Friday.

The National Park Service last week said that it was searching for two men who were last seen boating Monday.

On Friday, the agency updated that it had located the bodies of the two men, who had been boating with friends when they went for a swim and did not return.

According to the coroner’s office, one victim has been identified as Melvin Nunnery, 53. The other is 38-year-old Ziear Calhoun. The cause and manner of death as well as the residence of the two are pending.

Park service officials said previously that the men were found in the Callville Bay area.

