Coroner IDs missing boaters found dead at Lake Mead

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two boaters who went missing last week and were later recovered at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The National Park Service last week said that it was searching for two men who were last seen boating Monday.

On Friday, the agency updated that it had located the bodies of the two men, who had been boating with friends when they went for a swim and did not return.

According to the coroner’s office, one victim has been identified as Melvin Nunnery, 53. The other is 38-year-old Ziear Calhoun. The cause and manner of death as well as the residence of the two are pending.

Park service officials said previously that the men were found in the Callville Bay area.