Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in crash south of Las Vegas Strip

The motorcyclists death is the 77th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.

Housing chief will be one of the highest paid officials in Southern Nevada

Former Allegiant Air employee accused of stealing nearly $300K in luggage claims

Attorneys say they’re ready for trial next year in Tupac slaying

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash south of the Las Vegas Strip earlier this month.

Michael Mack, 50, died as a result of blunt chest trauma from a motorcycle collision, the coroner’s office said, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The crash occurred just after 7:10 p.m. June 6 on Las Vegas Boulevard South, north of East Moberly Avenue. A 2021 Benelli TNT 135cc motorcycle was northbound on the boulevard when, for an unknown reason, the rider lost control and struck the east curb line.

Mack was taken to Saint Rose Siena Hospital, where he died. His death is the 77th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.