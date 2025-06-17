105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in crash south of Las Vegas Strip

Clark County Coroner vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Clark County Coroner vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
More Stories
Police lights. (Getty Images)
Hit-and-run victim dies 3 days after crash in western Las Vegas Valley
Duane "Keffe D" Davis enters a courtroom in Clark County District Court for a trial readiness s ...
Attorneys say they’re ready for trial next year in Tupac slaying
A former Allegiant Air employee was arrested on a theft charge months after the Las Vegas-based ...
Former Allegiant Air employee accused of stealing nearly $300K in luggage claims
Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority Executive Director Lewis Jordan. (Ronda Churchill fo ...
Housing chief will be one of the highest paid officials in Southern Nevada
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2025 - 3:06 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash south of the Las Vegas Strip earlier this month.

Michael Mack, 50, died as a result of blunt chest trauma from a motorcycle collision, the coroner’s office said, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The crash occurred just after 7:10 p.m. June 6 on Las Vegas Boulevard South, north of East Moberly Avenue. A 2021 Benelli TNT 135cc motorcycle was northbound on the boulevard when, for an unknown reason, the rider lost control and struck the east curb line.

Mack was taken to Saint Rose Siena Hospital, where he died. His death is the 77th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES