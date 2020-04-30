Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Las Vegas crash

Bryce Bennett, 30, died of blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said Thursday.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday night in central Las Vegas.

Bryce Bennett, 30, of Las Vegas died of blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said Thursday. His death was ruled an accident.

Police have said Bennett was driving a 2002 Yamaha Warrior east on West Flamingo Road, just east of South Torrey Pines Drive, around 9:30 p.m. He was passing several vehicles when he hit a median.

The impact catapulted Bennett into “several decorative metal cacti” in the median, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

