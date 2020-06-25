Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a 30-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night at Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 30-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

He was Daylon Bernstine, the coroner’s office said Thursday. The crash happened when the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV at the Ann Road on-ramp to U.S. Highway 95, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet posted about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Bernstine’s death was ruled an accident. He died at University Medical Center, the coroner’s office said.

The Highway Patrol had not released further information about the crash as of Thursday afternoon.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.