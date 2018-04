The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday on Interstate 15.

The Nevada Highway Patrol works the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the flyover ramp from eastbound state Route 160 to northbound Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Saturday. (NHP)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday on Interstate 15.

Nevada Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Victor Morris died after his motorcycle overturned on the flyover ramp from state Route 160 to Interstate 15.

Investigators think Morris’ clothing got stuck in the motorcycle’s drive belt, leading to the deadly crash. The coroner ruled his death an accident.

