Coroner IDs murder suspect who died by suicide

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was suspected of murder this month.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner is seen on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thomas Bermudez, 44, of Las Vegas died Friday from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Bermudez was the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elio Saucedo, 40, who was shot Nov. 17 in the parking lot of GO Car Wash, 5550 W. Charleston Blvd., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Saucedo died from multiple gunshot wounds. His wife, who was next to him in the car at the time of the shooting, was uninjured.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer did not disclose the relationship between Saucedo and the shooter but said dozens of witnesses were being interviewed about the shooting.

Bermudez was charged Thursday with open murder, two counts of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and 15 counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, according to Las Vegas Justice Court documents.

Police said when officers attempted to arrest Bermudez Friday, on the 4800 block of Sacks Drive, near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue, they found him inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bermudez has a rap sheet dating to 1995, including a felony conviction of attempted grand larceny and a guilty plea on one count of destruction of property, according to District Court records.

