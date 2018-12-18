Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in car crash near Las Vegas Strip

A 61-year-old man who was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday night in central Las Vegas has been identified.

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday that Frank Dziuba died of multiple blunt force injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was taken following the crash on Swenson Street north of Twain Avenue. His death was ruled an accident. Las Vegas police initially reported that the victim was 60 years old.

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, police said, when a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier heading north on Swenson hit Dziuba, who was not in a marked crosswalk, police said.

The Chevrolet driver remained at the scene and was not suspected of impairment.

