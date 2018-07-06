Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in central Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian who died early Wednesday after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died Wednesday, July 4, 2018, while crossing Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joseph Anderson Elkins, 51, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center of multiple blunt-force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Elkins was struck by a car while crossing Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway, according to Las Vegas traffic Sgt. Robert Stauffer. Elkins had stopped to speak to a construction crew working on the corner before walking across Flamingo against a “Do Not Walk” signal. His death has been ruled an accident by the coroner.

The woman driving the involved 2014 Toyota Corolla did not show signs of impairment, police said.

