Coroner ID’s pedestrian killed in east Las Vegas hit-and-run

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A hit-and-run in east Las Vegas late Wednesday night left a 48-year-old Las Vegas pedestrian dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal detail responded to the call around 11:25 p.m. that a vehicle hit a pedestrian at East Charleston Boulevard, east of South Arlington Street, near Nellis Boulevard, Metro said in a news release.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate a white Toyota was eastbound on Charleston when it hit the woman as she crossed the street.

The pedestrian, who was identified Thursday as Jacquline Dillion, died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota fled and was last seen heading east on Charleston, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Charleston was closed in both directions following the crash, but reopened around 4:30 a.m.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 29th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2019.