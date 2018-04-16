Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Friday crash in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office released the identity of the pedestrian killed Friday after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office released the identity of the pedestrian killed Friday night after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Shane Patrick Gertzen, 38, died of multiple blunt force injuries at University Medical Center following the crash on West Charleston Boulevard, just east of Rancho Drive. His death was ruled an accident.

Las Vegas police determined that Gertzen was struck by a Ford E-250 while running across Charleston outside of a marked crosswalk. The Ford’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, and police said he did not show signs of impairment.

