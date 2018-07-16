Coroner IDs pedestrian killed while crossing Las Vegas street

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian who died early Friday after being hit by a car in the central valley.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the pedestrian who died early Friday after being hit by a car in the central valley.

Jennifer Rose Renoni, 33, was struck about 4:50 a.m. by a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix while crossing southbound Sahara Avenue east of Maroney Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas police said. Renoni was not walking in a marked crosswalk, police said.

Renoni was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The Pontiac was driving west on Sahara in the right-most traffic lane when “the pedestrian crossed the path” of the car, according to a news release.

This was the 75th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Sahara Avenue and Maroney Avenue, las vegas, nv