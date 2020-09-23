93°F
Coroner IDs pedestrian struck by truck as 16-year-old boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 6:33 pm
 

A 16-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a truck this month in east Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Officers were called at 1:02 a.m. Sept. 8 to East Carey Avenue and Bledsoe Lane after a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by a 23-year-old crashed into the pedestrian, the Review-Journal reported at the time.

The pedestrian was identified as Matthew Ugarte, the coroner’s office said.

Police said it appeared the Ugarte was in the road, outside a marked crosswalk, when he was struck. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Social media posts indicate his family reported him missing after he was last seen Sept. 7.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

