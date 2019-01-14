Coroner IDs remains of body found in northeast Las Vegas desert

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the identity of a man whose remains were found last month in a desert area in the far northeast valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The cause and manner of death are pending for Jerry Edmund Bechard, 61.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were notified just after 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 of bones found in the area of Beesley Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard North, just north of Nellis Air Force Base.

The death did not initially appear suspicious, police said.

Metro was not immediately available for comment on the status of the case to date.

Beesley Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard North, las vegas, nv