87°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs South Carolina man killed in pedestrian crash near Strip

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Dark clouds fill the sky as seen from Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bonanza Road in Las Vega ...
Thunderstorms strike parts of northwestern Clark County
An aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las V ...
Las Vegas resorts are losing customers. Are resort fees to blame?
Cars traveling back to California after the Labor Day holiday weekend sit in traffic on Interst ...
Driving to Las Vegas for Labor Day weekend? Expect ‘significant delays’ on I-15
Brightline West rail corridor field work underway in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2025 - 6:21 pm
 

Authorities have identified the 20-year-old South Carolina man who was killed in a pedestrian crash last week near the Las Vegas Strip.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified Jayvon Roland, 20, of Summerville, South Carolina, as the man police say was fatally struck near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane on Thursday. The cause and manner of death for Roland were still pending.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded responded at 9:08 p.m. to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Evidence found by arriving officers indicated a pedestrian was crossing Tropicana east of Koval outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.

Subsequently, a 2014 Lexus IS was traveling east on Tropicana, east of Koval. Police said the left front of the Lexus struck Roland, who was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he later died.

The driver of the Lexus remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to police. The crash marks the 106th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES