Coroner IDs South Carolina man killed in pedestrian crash near Strip

Authorities have identified the 20-year-old South Carolina man who was killed in a pedestrian crash last week near the Las Vegas Strip.

Authorities have identified the 20-year-old South Carolina man who was killed in a pedestrian crash last week near the Las Vegas Strip.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified Jayvon Roland, 20, of Summerville, South Carolina, as the man police say was fatally struck near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane on Thursday. The cause and manner of death for Roland were still pending.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded responded at 9:08 p.m. to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Evidence found by arriving officers indicated a pedestrian was crossing Tropicana east of Koval outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.

Subsequently, a 2014 Lexus IS was traveling east on Tropicana, east of Koval. Police said the left front of the Lexus struck Roland, who was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he later died.

The driver of the Lexus remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to police. The crash marks the 106th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.