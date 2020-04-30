Coroner IDs teen boy killed in hit-and-run in Las Vegas

Akadin Frankopoulos, 14, of Las Vegas died of blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said Thursday.

Crystal Helm (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the Las Vegas teen struck and killed by a car Monday night in the southeast valley.

Akadin Frankopoulos, 14, died of blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said Thursday. His death was ruled an accident.

Police previously identified Akadin as a 15-year-old.

Las Vegas police said Akadin was crossing East Tropicana Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. in a marked crosswalk at South Morris Street, east of Nellis Boulevard, when he was struck by a 2002 Acura MDX.

Police said the driver fled the scene and did not report the crash. The teen was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Police said Crystal Helm, 34, of Las Vegas later surrendered to authorities. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of failure to stop at the scene of an accident and failure to yield due care to a pedestrian.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.