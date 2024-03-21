77°F
Coroner IDs teen found dead at golf course

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2024 - 1:17 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office released the name of a person found dead Monday at a northwest Las Vegas golf course.

He was 18-year-old Aiden Allgood, the coroner’s office said Thursday.

The teen’s cause and manner of death weren’t available, but Las Vegas police said the death did not appear to be suspicious.

Allgood was discovered about 8 a.m. at Painted Desert Golf Club near Lone Mountain Road and U.S. Highway 95.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

