Coroner IDs teen killed after she was hit by car in western Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the teenager killed after she was hit by a car in the west valley on Sunday night.

Megan Rusley, 15, died on Monday of multiple blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.

A preliminary crash report from the Metropolitan Police Department said four pedestrians, including two adults and two juveniles, were in the desert area on the north side of West Charleston Boulevard west of Sky Vista Drive and attempted to run to the south side of Charleston when Rusley was hit by an Audi.

Police said Rusley was taken in “very critical condition” to University Medical Center, where she later died. The Audi driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

