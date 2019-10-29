Coroner IDs victim who died from injuries suffered in house fire

The Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed one of the owners of a house that caught on fire on Oct. 11 died after the blaze.

Clark County coroner's office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Carla Carlisi White, 63, died Oct. 19 of thermal and inhalation injuries, along with opioid, cocaine and benzodiazepine use, according to the coroner’s office.

The fire broke out around 9:45 a.m. at 241 View Drive, a one-story house near South Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found a man outside with critical burns to the front of his body, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release at the time. White was inside the home.

The fire department said the two were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. White died there.

