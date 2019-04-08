Coroner IDs woman, 56, killed crossing northeast Las Vegas street

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 56-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday morning while trying to cross a northeast Las Vegas Valley road.

Fidelina Godinez was crossing Lamb Boulevard south of Sunrise Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk about 9:50 a.m. when she was struck by a Honda Accord, Las Vegas police have said.

Godinez was taken to University Medical Center for treatment but died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

The Honda driver stayed at the scene and was not suspected of DUI, police said.

