Coroner IDs woman hit by bus near Las Vegas Strip

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who was killed after being hit by a bus near the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas resident Pamela Lewis, 59, died Thursday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after being hit by a bus near the Sands Expo Convention Center, the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. on a private drive at 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Lewis died shortly after 7 a.m., Metro Lt. Ailee Burnett said. The 2014 bus was traveling north on the private road when it hit Lewis, who was crossing the road near a marked crosswalk. After hitting her, the bus continued, “traveling over the pedestrian,” police said.

The bus driver, 66-year-old Gregory Patterson, remained at the scene, where he was arrested after being suspected of impairment “by medical substances,” police said. The name of the company operating the bus has not been released.

The coroner’s office has ruled Lewis’ cause of death multiple blunt-force injuries and her death has been ruled an accident.

Her death marks the 13th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

