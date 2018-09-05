Coroner IDs woman killed in crash near Las Vegas Strip

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who died after a crash at the rear entrance to a Strip resort early Sunday morning.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Brandie Rossow, 28, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix around 2:50 a.m. Sunday when the car collided with a 2006 Honda Civic at the rear entrance to Caesars Palace at Frank Sinatra Drive and Jay Sarno Way, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Rossow was suspected of driving impaired and was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

The Las Vegas woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died, police said.

A 29-year-old man from Corona, California, riding in the Pontiac’s front passenger seat also was taken to the hospital with survivable injuries. The 26-year-old man driving the Honda did not show signs of impairment and was not injured, police said.

Rossow was “excessively speeding and passing other vehicles” when she hit the rear passenger side of the Honda as both cars were traveling north on Frank Sinatra Drive, police said. The Pontiac then spun into the road’s intersection with Jay Sarno Way before crashing into a concrete base of a light pole.

Rosssow’s death was the second suspected DUI-related traffic fatality investigated by Metro during the Labor Day weekend, and the crash marked the 90th traffic death in 2018.

On Friday morning, a three-car crash at Eastern and Harmon avenues left 8-year-old Levi Echenique dead. The crash happened while the Las Vegas boy’s parents, who are recovering from their injuries at a local hospital, were driving him to school.

A 25-year-old Las Vegas woman, who was driving the car that hit the Echenique family’s car, faces two charges of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and one charge each of DUI resulting in death and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm. Aylin Alvarez-Perez was granted $250,000 bail with house arrest on Tuesday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.