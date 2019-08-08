Coroner IDs woman killed in crash on I-15 in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a June 30 crash as 71-year old Christy Ann Smith. The crash was caused by a medical episode.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 71-year-old woman killed in a single-vehicle crash June 30 on Interstate 15.

Christy Ann Smith lost control of her vehicle due to a medical episode, according to the coroner’s office. Smith had hypertension and suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

She crashed on I-15 near the 215 Beltway. The coroner’s office said she died of inhalation and thermal injuries after the vehicle caught fire.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.